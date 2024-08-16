Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXTW) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance
LIXTW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Lixte Biotechnology
