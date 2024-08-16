Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXTW) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance

LIXTW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

