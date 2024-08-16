Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $374-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.16 million. Loar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.440-0.460 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $76.84 on Friday. Loar has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Loar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

