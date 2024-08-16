Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Trading Up 81.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market cap of $23.80 million and approximately $12,959.02 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00265527 USD and is down -12.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $42,003.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

