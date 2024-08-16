London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £1,147,544.86 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($126.74), for a total transaction of £1,147,544.86 ($1,465,200.28).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($127.46), for a total transaction of £1,300,385.58 ($1,660,349.31).

On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($124.14), for a total value of £1,166,760 ($1,489,734.42).

On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($122.33), for a total transaction of £5,802,828.46 ($7,409,127.25).

On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($120.94), for a total value of £1,247,178.24 ($1,592,413.48).

On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($120.52), for a total transaction of £4,907,996.83 ($6,266,594.52).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($120.40), for a total value of £5,657,622.80 ($7,223,726.76).

On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($120.58), for a total transaction of £5,429,166.72 ($6,932,031.05).

On Friday, July 19th, Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($120.21), for a total transaction of £1,356,136.60 ($1,731,532.94).

On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($120.56), for a total value of £2,552,550.28 ($3,259,129.57).

On Friday, July 12th, Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($120.45), for a total value of £14,582,888.52 ($18,619,622.73).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,964 ($127.22) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,936 ($101.33) and a 1 year high of £110.80 ($141.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7,326.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,505.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,271.67.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,455.88%.

LSEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($140.45) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,347 ($106.58).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

