Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) CMO Randall Kaye Sells 16,667 Shares

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Randall Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Randall Kaye sold 100 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $2,087.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBPH shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 488,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 100,321 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

