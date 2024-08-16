Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $152,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 618,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,102,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,093 shares of company stock worth $12,016,869. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %

PAYC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. 1,418,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average is $172.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $299.00.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

