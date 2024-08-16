Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $17.18 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.66. 365,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,741. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.48. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

