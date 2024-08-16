Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 47,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.50. 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

