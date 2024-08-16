Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $111.18. 3,818,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,891. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

