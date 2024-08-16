Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,685 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $327,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $553.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,825. The company has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.