Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

QCOM traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $172.18. 5,433,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

