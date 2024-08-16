Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,081 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $64,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,772,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

