Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys 183 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.71. 122,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

