Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys 935 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,439,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

