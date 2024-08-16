Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 3.6% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,566,000 after purchasing an additional 964,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,790,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,217,000 after buying an additional 333,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,842. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $112.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

