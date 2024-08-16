Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 165,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NKE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,780,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

