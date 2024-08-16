Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,324,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,062,401. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,540 shares of company stock worth $879,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

