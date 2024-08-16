Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,235,000 after buying an additional 114,213 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 217,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 193,343 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after buying an additional 737,203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2,913.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 83,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,586. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 66.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

