LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 722,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $220.50. 599,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $289.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.