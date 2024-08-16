Luc Doyon Purchases 500 Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) Stock

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) Director Luc Doyon purchased 500 shares of Lassonde Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$175.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,500.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Shares of LAS.A traded up C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$169.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lassonde Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$123.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.00.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAS.A. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.