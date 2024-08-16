Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Lumentum stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.10. 1,583,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 221,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 554,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

