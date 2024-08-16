Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.36.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Lumentum
Lumentum Trading Down 0.3 %
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 221,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 554,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.