Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $290.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Luxfer by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

