Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.46. 8,627,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,802,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

Lyft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

