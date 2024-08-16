Macquarie Cuts Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $3.50

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Getty Images’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares in the company, valued at $289,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,759.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

