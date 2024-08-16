Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up to $38.66

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $41.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 110,213 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $12,407,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,494,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

