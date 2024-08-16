Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.70.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Shares of MGY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 416,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,647,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.