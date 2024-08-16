Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $113.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.