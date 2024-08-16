Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 9,869,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 59,537,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

