Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MRIN opened at $2.37 on Monday. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

