Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRNS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MRNS remained flat at $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 91,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,093. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 990,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $727,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.