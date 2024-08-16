Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The company has a market cap of $435.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.91.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

