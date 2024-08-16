Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Down 0.4%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $466.27 and last traded at $467.00. Approximately 306,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,479,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.71.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.88. The company has a market capitalization of $435.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,426,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,466,191,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,426,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,466,191,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,627,175 shares of company stock valued at $730,399,436 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

