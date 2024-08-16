Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,133 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,683. The company has a market capitalization of $488.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.64. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

