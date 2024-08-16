McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. abrdn plc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.18. 1,566,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

