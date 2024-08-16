Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $63,043,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $7.05 on Friday, hitting $583.79. The stock had a trading volume of 288,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.69 and a 200 day moving average of $534.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $593.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

