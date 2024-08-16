McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,281,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,571. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.26 and a 200-day moving average of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

