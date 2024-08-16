Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,655,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,371,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,760,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

