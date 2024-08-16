Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 318,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 898,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MREO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,752 shares of company stock worth $576,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,583,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 676,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 751.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 351,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

