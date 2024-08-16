Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $16.48 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and $76,280.49 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,175,714 coins and its circulating supply is 31,160,416 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,175,714 with 31,121,078 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.52660371 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $68,199.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.