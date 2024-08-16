MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $31.16 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $185.47 million and $4.53 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $31.16 or 0.00052659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,951,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,951,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 31.33716025 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $6,715,396.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

