MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $86.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.85.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $79.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in MetLife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 6.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $264,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 727,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

