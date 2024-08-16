Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Cfra

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cfra from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on MRU. TD Securities raised shares of Metro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$84.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
