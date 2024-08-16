Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $416.50 and last traded at $414.27. Approximately 2,789,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 20,906,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $2,037,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

