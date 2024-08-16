monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $250.00 at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of monday.com to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on monday.com
monday.com Price Performance
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,689,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Lockheed Martin’s Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.