monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Shares of MNDY opened at $258.05 on Monday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.62.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

