MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells $231,768.90 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) insider Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $231,768.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timmie Hong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $632,864.65.

On Thursday, June 13th, Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37.

MoneyLion Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE ML traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 136,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,946. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

