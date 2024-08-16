Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Montage Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.49.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

MAU traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$1.97. 11,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,233. The company has a current ratio of 19.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.28. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$471.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

About Montage Gold

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.