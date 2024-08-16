Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Cormark

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.49.

MAU traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$1.98. 107,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,841. The stock has a market cap of C$473.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.54. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 19.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

