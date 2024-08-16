Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.26. 7,222,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,004,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

