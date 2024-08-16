Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $13,738,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $262.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,015,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $47,935,109 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.